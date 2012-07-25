For complete coverage on the Web, please go to
wwww.reuters.com/london-olympics-2012/
LATEST NEWS
> Games open with soccer, Bolt says "this is my time"
> Athletics-Moroccan Selsouli tests positive
> UK border guards call off pre-Games strike
> Britain start Olympic ball rolling with a win
> Athletics-Greek triple jumper withdrawn for racist tweet
> Athletics-Nine banned in doping crackdown - IAAF
> London's Games Lanes confuse motorists
> Huge global interest, track and swimming top - poll
POLITICS AT THE GAMES
> Syrian delegation sign Olympic "truce wall"
> Campaigners pursue call for Munich silence at opening
> Ticket broker tied to Romney apologizes for Olympic woes
> London show explores hurdles for Arab sportswomen
> Cameron ready for judo diplomacy with Putin
> Palestine judoka proud to earn London berth
> Emotional Marial delights in marathon achievement
BRITAIN AS HOST
> Torch to take in London's power bases
> Are 2012 Games one too many for London?
> Coe hails London's seven-year "extraordinary journey"
> Brand wars gather pace on streets of London
> Gold medal for winning hearts? British royals
> A Village in name, if not reality
> Small English school will make splash at Games
BEHIND THE SCENES
> Superyachts dock in London waterways for Olympics
> Athletics-Records on the line come rain or shine
> Athletics-Twitch or flinch no longer a false start
> Stiff upper lip for Games weathermen
> Start could determine finish for Bolt
> Keeping Opening Ceremony secret challenges Twitter Games
> London ready to fight off Olympic hack attacks
> Gymnastics-My name is - not Tweedle!
> NBC banks on Olympics to help lure audience to new shows
> Cleaners gather from around globe for Games
THE GAMES IN HISTORY
> Flag bearing: a potted history
> U.S. flag-bearer seldom obvious choice
> After 40 years, first US basketball loss still stings
> Fencing safety aided by death in the family
> Former U.S. Olympians have no regrets over 1968 protest
THE SCIENCE BEHIND THE SPORT
> Mind games of the victorious
> Basketball science has more answers
> Times edge closer to perfection point
> Swimsuits that turn athletes into barracudas
> Newton at the Games: Sports Science
> In London pools, fast waters run deep
> Faster swimmers paddle like a duck, kick like a dophin
> Long jumping for gold means aiming high
THE OLYMPICS IN PICTURES AND GRAPHICS
For Olympic pictures, please click on link.reuters.com/req45k
For Olympic graphics, link.reuters.com/gev59s
(Created by Sonya Hepinstall)