The London 2012 Olympic Games are under way with a raft of medals up for grabs each day while drama and controversy are never far away. (For complete coverage on the web, please go to www.reuters.com/london-olympics-2012/ ) BIG DAY FOR HOSTS > Cycling-Hoy joy, Vicky bow as Britain end on high > Triathlon-Tactics, toughness and talent turn Brownlee into gold > Equestrian-Britain leads team dressage, Dujardin shines > Britain's golden haul is best since 1908 > Sponsors riding high on London's feel-good factor > Triathlon-Brotherly love helps Brownlees to podium > Cycling-Teary Pendleton says goodbye and good riddance > Cycling-Jealous? Do the simple things right, say Britons OTHER NEWS > Algerian storms to gold after pleading injury > Weightlifting-Iran's Salimi wins super heavyweight gold > Athletics-Pearson wins hurdles gold by a whisker > Soccer-Canadians accuse referee after defeat by U.S. > Sailing-Dutch, Spaniard win last Olympics windsurfing event [nL6E8J7DK0 > Soccer-Imperious Brazil move step nearer to elusive gold > Man dies after collapsing at Velodrome BEHIND THE SCENES > Photographers race for best Games photo in best time > A tale of two London shopping malls > Gymnastics-Chow finds his Field of Dreams > Handball-Russian handball has no future - coach > Mini Minis in athletics cause big branding stir > Testers fear reality of genetically modified Olympians > Equestrian-Foals in future for Romney horse > Water polo-British men hope Olympics will buoy sport > Germany may demand democracy pledges after rower quit Olympics > Athletics-Liu's Achilles heel all too literal > Athletics-Bolt plans to sneak skipping rope in > Hockey-Too modern for wood and grass, hockey pushes on > Athletics-Pearson ready for the business end > Performance enhancing dope: Should sport ban cannabis? > Boxing-'Is one of the judges Italian?', furious coach asks > Equestrian-Saudi show jumpers buy horse power for Games > Splash! Cracks show in Chinese diving machine > Basketball-Gasol livid at 'inconsistent' Spain > Boxing-Intriguing cast of women boxers > Memorable quotes from the London Olympics THE OLYMPICS IN PICTURES AND GRAPHICS > For Olympic pictures, please click on link.reuters.com/req45k > For Olympic graphics, please click on link.reuters.com/gev59s (Compiled by Sonya Hepinstall)