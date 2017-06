The London 2012 Olympic Games are under way with a raft of medals up for grabs each day while drama and controversy are never far away. (For complete coverage on the web, please go to www.reuters.com/london-olympics-2012/ ) LATEST NEWS > Bolt does double-doubles, Rudisha breaks record > Athletics-Brilliant Bolt shares stage with Rudisha > Kirui says marathon record could fall > Boxing-Trio of women cap golden day for sport > Soccer-U.S. survive Japan rally to win gold again > Water polo-U.S. women strike gold at last > Equestrian-Big Ben rings in Dujardin dressage win > Wrestling-Yoshida wins gold for dominant Japan > Swimming-Risztov wins women's marathon swimming gold > Volleyball-Brazil and U.S. set up sequel > Canoeing-Lifesavers lift Australia with K4 gold > Beach volleyball-Germans beat Brazil to win men's gold > Hockey-Dutch trash Britain to meet Germans for gold > Handball-"Big" Norway, tiny Montenegro in final > Athletics-Healthy Merritt sizzles in London > Athletics-Floating Felix ends long wait for 200 title BEHIND THE SCENES > In Jamaica, Bolt electrifies a nation > Here's your medal - try not to lose it > Adams shuns big time for chicken dinners > Montenegro secure first Olympic medal > Grandma's sequins for Egyptian debutante > Athletes go to extremes, but "governor" keeps them safe > Canoeing-From Mozart to U2, music stops for Idem > It takes more than gold to make a hero > It's easy for doping cheats to prosper in London - Conte > Athletics-Ennis still has something to prove in heptathlon > Cycling-Kiss reveals golden couple's "Velodromance" > Photographers race for best Games photo in best time > Memorable quotes from the London Olympics POLITICS AND THE GAMES > Olympics bounce for London's political acrobat > "Scolympians" or Team GB? Games flare secession row > Cameroon asks for help in finding missing athletes > Tunisian sport up and running again after revolution > Water polo-"Yugoslav school" is the one to beat > Equestrian-Foals in future for Romney horse > Germany may demand democracy pledges after rower quit Olympics THE OLYMPICS IN PICTURES AND GRAPHICS > For Olympic pictures, please click on link.reuters.com/req45k > For Olympic graphics, please click on link.reuters.com/gev59s (Compiled by Daniel Magnowski)