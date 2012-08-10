The London 2012 Olympic Games are under way with a raft of medals up for grabs each day while drama and controversy are never far away. (For complete coverage on the web, please go to www.reuters.com/london-olympics-2012/ ) LATEST NEWS > U.S. women smash record, Defar takes 5,000 > Defar denies Dibaba, U.S. relay record > Boxing-Cuban dances into final, more home cheer > Swimming-Mellouli wins open water gold medal > Wrestling-Jubilant Burroughs delivers first U.S. gold > Cycling-BMX makes its case at the Games > Sailing-Fourth gold on the horizon for Australia > Handball-France rock, Sweden block into final > Volleyball-Brazil, Russia ease into final > Water polo-Italy face Croatia for gold after upset > UK police vow no let-up in security as Games near end > Cycling-China demand review of team sprint relegation > Athletics-Kenyan and Ethiopian marathon rivalry resumes BEHIND THE SCENES > INTERVIEW-Cash powers South Korea towards record medal haul > South Sudan runner says fight for life led him to Games > Pajon wins Colombia's first gold > NBC asked to cease ringside commentary > Pop takes podium in "cheeky, cheesy" closing ceremony > Games "inspire a generation" for sport, but who pays? > Phelps gets gold in social media at London Games > Athletics-Restless Bolt needs a new goal > Shot Syrian boxer sits out Olympics in hospital > Love the London 2012 atmosphere? Buy it on eBay > In Jamaica, Bolt electrifies a nation > Japan's "steel carnations" win hearts in defeat > American love affair with soccer darlings grows THE OLYMPICS AND THE WORLD > Tokyo 2020 bid has stronger geographic advantage > Olympics "feel good factor" lifts John Lewis sales > Olympics bounce for London's political acrobat > "Scolympians" or Team GB? Games flare secession row > Tunisian sport up and running again after revolution > Equestrian-Foals in future for Romney horse THE OLYMPICS IN PICTURES AND GRAPHICS > For Olympic pictures, please click on link.reuters.com/req45k > For Olympic graphics, please click on link.reuters.com/gev59s (Compiled by Daniel Magnowski)