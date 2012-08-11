The London 2012 Olympic Games are under way with a raft of medals up for grabs each day while drama and controversy are never far away. (For complete coverage on the web, please go to www.reuters.com/london-olympics-2012/ ) LATEST NEWS > Athletics-Bolt, Farah sign off in spectacular style > Soccer-Peralta's double breaks Brazil's hearts > Modern pentathlon-Czech banishes Beijing memory for gold > Boxing-Slick Sotolongo ends Cuban gold drought > Diving-United States' Boudia wins 10m platform gold > Hockey-Germany beat Dutch to retain title > Handball-Norway women beat Montenegro to retain gold > Wrestling-Taymazov wins third gold, Azerbaijan triumph > Volleyball-Brazil's women strike gold again > Taekwondo-Molfetta wins gold, Gabon get first medal > Cycling-Bresset blitzes to mountain bike gold > Canoeing-Britain's "Bolt on water" wins gold > Triathlon-Sweden lose appeal for joint women's gold > Busiest medals day as London Games near end > Basketball-Spain looms as toughest test for U.S. > Pop to take podium in "cheeky, cheesy" closing ceremony BEHIND THE SCENES > Soccer-Mexico revels in taking gold over rival Brazil > Soccer-Tena looks to bright future, Menezes ponders his > Athletics-Old world record not good enough for U.S. gold > Athletics-Coe 'shocked' by opening day crowd > Jamaican sprinters should expect more drugs tests-Pound > Soccer-Soccer attendances break Olympic record > Gold medalist Estanguet, Coventry to become IOC members > Russian sports chief accuse Britain of unfair play > UK police vow no let-up in security as Games near end > Phelps gets gold in social media at London Games > Love the London 2012 atmosphere? Buy it on eBay > Empty handed Austria vows no more "Olympic tourists" > In Jamaica, Bolt electrifies a nation > Memorable quotes from the London Olympics THE OLYMPICS AND THE WORLD > S.Korean told to miss soccer medal ceremony > Olympics bounce for London's political acrobat > "Scolympians" or Team GB? Games flare secession row > Tunisian sport up and running again after revolution > Equestrian-Foals in future for Romney horse THE OLYMPICS IN PICTURES AND GRAPHICS > For Olympic pictures, please click on link.reuters.com/req45k > For Olympic graphics, please click on link.reuters.com/gev59s (Compiled by Sonya Hepinstall)