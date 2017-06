The London 2012 Olympic Games are under way with a raft of medals up for grabs each day while drama and controversy are never far away. (For complete coverage on the web, please go to www.reuters.com/london-olympics-2012/ ) LATEST NEWS > Athletics-Bolt returns, Pearson eyes hurdles gold > Basketball-Tempers flare as U.S. sweep past Argentina > Sanchez recaptures crown but Isinbayeva fades > Soccer-U.S. grab extra-time winner to reach final > Weightlifting-Injury denied me chance at gold - Akkaev > Beach volleyball-U.S. out, mixed night for Brazil > Boxing-Brazil wait 42 years for a medal then two arrive > Hockey-Kiwis in first semis, Argentina through > No sympathy for bottle thrower who gets a slap > Caribbeans look to dominate short distances > U.S. judoka expelled from Games for eating marijuana > Chinese athletes victims of double standards - top paper > Swimming-Australia order review into pool flop > Athletics-Rudisha targets medal ahead of world record > Handball-Serbia let Hungary into quarters > Iran's man-mountain 'Salimi' lifts for gold BEHIND THE SCENES > Munich widows slam IOC, Rogge over no moment of silence > Athletics-Pearson ready for the business end > Performance enhancing dope: Should sport ban cannabis? > Boxing-'Is one of the judges Italian', furious coach asks > Equestrian-Saudi show jumpers buy horse power for Games > Splash! Cracks show in Chinese diving machine > Basketball-Gasol livid at 'inconsistent' Spain > Even Shakespeare would struggle to capture these Games > Athletics-Phelps blown away by 'amazing' Bolt > German rower who left London denies far-right ties > Swimming-Phelps starts life out of the water > "Girl next door" Ennis smiling all the to the bank > Unpaid but upbeat, volunteer army wins hearts at Games > Soccer-Huge crowds underline football's special place > Africa archer comes out at London as gay role model > Table tennis-China to the world: Work harder to beat us > Fat? We are fit. Get over it, say women > For some, the Games are over. Time to party RULE BRITANNIA > Britain basks in golden glory > Athletics-Golden trio reflect multicultural Britain > Britain's gold medal rush leaves London estate cold > INTERVIEW-Unhappy London firms need "long-term view" > Ecclestone says Olympic Park F1 would draw big crowds THE OLYMPICS IN PICTURES AND GRAPHICS > For Olympic pictures, please click on link.reuters.com/req45k > For Olympic graphics, please click on link.reuters.com/gev59s (Compiled by Daniel Magnowski)