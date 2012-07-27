BRIEF-Unichem Labs gets EIR from U.S. FDA for Ghaziabad facility
* Co's formulations manufacturing facility at Ghaziabad has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from U.S. FDA
For complete coverage on the Web, please go to www.reuters.com/london-olympics-2012/ LATEST NEWS > Historical pageant sets London Games rolling > Queen plays surreal cameo with 007 at Games opening > Female flagbearer Jackson leads out Australia > Opening ceremony ends long road for volunteer actors > Saudi women join opening ceremony for first time > Police arrest cyclists near Olympic Park > Equestrian eventing contest to start on heroic note > Greece look to leave woes behind as Games begin > Bells peal across Britain as Games get under way > Torch ignites London 2012, cauldron next > Michelle Obama says "in awe" of Team USA > Doping crackdown is working, says Rogge > Taxi drivers snarl traffic as clock ticks to opening > Archery-Fans turned away after ticket scam > EXCLUSIVE-No worries as Bolt blocks out bad starts > BREAKING VIEWS-Olympics feel good value, even if they aren't LATEST SPORT > Badminton-China's "Super Dan" primed to defend title > Archery-South Korea's men shine in record-breaking form > Archery-Korea women on target but U.S. in the hunt > Athletics-Back to business for muscle-bound bolt > Cycling-Feel-good factor adds to Britain's confidence > Badminton-Late schedule changes infuriate players > Cycling-Former Wall Street employee hits road > Triathlon-American Olympic dream rooted in Cuba > Shooting-Pregnant and pioneer competitors to steal show > Boxing-Draw throws up tasty early clashes BEHIND THE SCENES > Bannister says owes famous record to Olympic failure > Athletics-Tyler recalls Berlin meeting with Hitler > Do superstitious minds help or hinder athletes? > Table Tennis-Buffett cheers on U.S. youngster from afar > China official calls on team to be "modest" > Basketball nights inspire dreams after London riots > Equestrian-Dressage is poetry for purists, tough for fans > The roar of the crowd: A home advantage for team GB? > Beethoven was Olympian too, conductor Barenboim says > Sailing-South Koreans apologise after coach sent home > 'State property': Memoirs of a top Chinese gymnast POLITICS AT THE GAMES > Judo-Israelis say Lebanese refuse to train net to them > Radical Muslims abandon protest outside Olympic Park > Israeli minister says to stand up for Munich dead > Romney's adventure begins with stumbles > Hockey-Tweet that angered Greeks was fake - Germany > Russia's Putin, Medvedev to see UK PM at Games > Syrian delegation sign Olympic "truce wall" > Campaigners pursue call for Munich silence at opening THE MONEY OF SPORT > William Hill raises hopes for Olympic betting boost > Wish you were here? Olympics hoped to be tourist draw > Cash-strapped Britain eyes Olympic business bounce ODD AND WONDERFUL > Archery-Get me a Korean ... any Korean! > Opticians see advertising gold in Korean flag flap > British minister drops clanger with Olympic bell > Swimming-U.S. show off dancing skills in spoof video > Mix 'em, match 'em, trade 'em, obsess about pins WHO WILL COME OUT ON TOP? > Pressure on to turn British investment into gold > China to test superpower claims on foreign soil > No predictions but U.S. eyeing top spot > Australians out to gatecrash Britain's party > South Korea, Japan vie for best of rest in Asia BRITAIN AS HOST > Stay-at-home Brits defy Olympic exodus predictions > London's East End divided on eve of Games > Are 2012 Games one too many for London? > Coe hails London's seven-year "extraordinary journey" > Gold medal for winning hearts? British royals > A Village in name, if not reality > Small English school will make splash at Games THE OLYMPICS IN PICTURES AND GRAPHICS For Olympic pictures, please click on link.reuters.com/req45k For Olympic graphics, please click on link.reuters.com/gev59s (Created by Sonya Hepinstall)
* Co's formulations manufacturing facility at Ghaziabad has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from U.S. FDA
Jun 7 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ekk I