Kazakhstan's Alexandre Vinokourov sprinted to victory in the men's cycling road race on Saturday, crushing British hopes of gold on the first full day of competition at the London Olympic Games. (For complete coverage on the Web, please go to www.reuters.com/london-olympics-2012/) LATEST NEWS > Kazakh cyclist smashes British hopes on Day 1 > Swimming-Park wins appeal on day of drama > Gymnastics-U.S. lead to raise golden hopes > Weightlifting-China's Wang takes women's gold > Tennis-Federer survives first round scare > Cycling-Vino spoils British road race > Cycling-Radio silence helps Vinokourov > Cycling-Cavendish denied win in front of home crowd > Shooting-Asia takes first golds and headlines > Badminton-Trooper Li opens new front for China > Tennis-Serena Williams through to second round > Judo-Galstyan takes surprise gold in -60kg > Judo-Brazil's Menezes takes -48kg gold > Gymnastics-Comedy of errors leave China nursing sore egos > Basketball-U.S. women survive Croatian scare > Albanian Pulaku first doping cheat of Games > Rowing-New Zealand storm ahead on first day of racing > Gymnastics-Home sweet home for Britain's men > Rowing-British pair set record in hunt for elusive gold > Tennis-Opening Centre Court match sees Berdych bow out > Archery-British archers gone with the wind > Shooting-Al Hamad and mum-to-be steal the show BEHIND THE SCENES > Dope cheats face testing times > Spirited Queen happy to play Bond girl > Games open with rousing romp through British life > Bond, Bean -- and the Queen like never before > Beach volleyball-Beats of the beach rock Downing Street > Opening ceremony ends long road for volunteer actors > Almost 27 million Britons watched opening ceremony > Cauldron designer admits he broke the rules > Controversy stirs over out-of-sight Olympic cauldron > Tennis-Spectators give new-look Wimbledon the thumbs up > Athletics-Tyler recalls Berlin meeting with Hitler > Do superstitious minds help or hinder athletes? > The roar of the crowd: A home advantage for team GB? > BREAKING VIEWS-Olympics feel good value, even if they aren't POLITICS AT THE GAMES > Saudi women's Olympic march draws praise, blame > Judo-Israelis say Lebanese refuse to train next to them > Greece look to leave woes behind as Games begin > Radical Muslims abandon protest outside Olympic Park > Romney's adventure begins with stumbles > Hockey-Tweet that angered Greeks was fake - Germany > Russia's Putin, Medvedev to see UK PM at Games THE MONEY OF SPORT > Tokyo 2020 Games would generate $37 bln - bid chief > William Hill raises hopes for Olympic betting boost > Wish you were here? Olympics hoped to be tourist draw > Cash-strapped Britain eyes Olympic business bounce ODD AND WONDERFUL > Archery-Get me a Korean ... any Korean! > Opticians see advertising gold in Korean flag flap > British minister drops clanger with Olympic bell > Swimming-U.S. show off dancing skills in spoof video > Mix 'em, match 'em, trade 'em, obsess about pins WHO WILL COME OUT ON TOP? > Pressure on to turn British investment into gold > China to test superpower claims on foreign soil > No predictions but U.S. eyeing top spot > Australians out to gatecrash Britain's party > South Korea, Japan vie for best of rest in Asia BRITAIN AS HOST > Stay-at-home Brits defy Olympic exodus predictions > London's East End divided on eve of Games > Are 2012 Games one too many for London? > Gold medal for winning hearts? British royals > A Village in name, if not reality > Small English school will make splash at Games (Created by Sonya Hepinstall)