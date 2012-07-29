The London 2012 Olympics Games are under way with a raft of medals up for grabs each day while drama and controversy are never far away (For complete coverage on the web, please go to www.reuters.com/london-olympics-2012/) LATEST NEWS > Empty seats row hits Games, China in gold start > Swimming-France win men's relay gold > Diving-Chinese breeze to gold in women's 3m synchro > Swimming-Van der Burgh wins men's 100m breaststroke gold > Athletics-Heartbroken Radcliffe out of Games > Swimming-Muffat wins women's 400m freestyle gold > Cycling-Vos ends second place jinx on the road > Swimming-Vollmer wins women's 100m butterfly gold > Shooting-Record-breaking Rhode wins skeet gold > Basketball-U.S. men in joyful romp over France > Gymnastics-U.S. shine but Wieber fails > Beach volleyball-British women make winning debut > Archery-S.Korean women win gold number seven > Canoe slalom-Confused paddlers get snagged on Gate 12 > Uzbek gymnast provisionally banned for doping > Swimming-Lithuanian teenager sets pace in 100m breaststroke > Rowing-Novice rower wins hearts of Eton crowd > Table Tennis-Ding beats pressure to lay Games marker > Fencing-Hungary's Szilagyi wins individual sabre gold > Equestrian-Surprises, showers enliven eventing dressage > Judo-N.Korea's An takes gold in women's -52kg > Tennis-Radwanska out, Murray wins under roof > Sailing-Ireland's O'Leary sails on despite betting probe > Weightlifting-N.Korea's Om wins surprise gold BEHIND THE SCENES > Please, do not tweet unless you have to, fans told > Queen's "Bond girl" stunt crowns majestic rebrand > India gatecrasher identified as cast member > Rowing-"Screamer" Teti returns to lift U.S. men > Table Tennis-No lazy Sunday for confused Hsing > Dope cheats face testing times > Tennis-Rain forces roof over Wimbledon's Centre Court > Are we same species? World agog at British Games > Beach volleyball-Women wear bikinis with pride ž POLITICS AT THE GAMES > Saudi Judo athlete to withdraw if hijab banned-paper > Saudi women's Olympic march draws praise, blame > Judo-Israelis say Lebanese refuse to train next to them > Greece look to leave woes behind as Games begin > Radical Muslims abandon protest outside Olympic Park THE MONEY OF SPORT > Britain and Australia battle for big sports projects > Tokyo 2020 Games would generate $37 bln - bid chief > Games opening sparks betting flurry on filmmaker Boyle > Irish athlete probed over betting allegation > Wish you were here? Olympics hoped to be tourist draw > Cash-strapped Britain eyes Olympic business bounce ODD AND WONDERFUL > Archery-Get me a Korean ... any Korean! > Opticians see advertising gold in Korean flag flap > British minister drops clanger with Olympic bell > Swimming-U.S. show off dancing skills in spoof video > Mix 'em, match 'em, trade 'em, obsess about pins WHO WILL COME OUT ON TOP? > Pressure on to turn British investment into gold > China to test superpower claims on foreign soil > No predictions but U.S. eyeing top spot > Australians out to gatecrash Britain's party > South Korea, Japan vie for best of rest in Asia BRITAIN AS HOST > Stay-at-home Brits defy Olympic exodus predictions > London's East End divided on eve of Games > Are 2012 Games one too many for London? > A Village in name, if not reality > Small English school will make splash at Games THE OLYMPICS IN PICTURES AND GRAPHICS For Olympic pictures, please click on link.reuters.com/req45k For Olympic graphics, please click on link.reuters.com/gev59s (Created by Sonya Hepinstall)