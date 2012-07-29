The London 2012 Olympics Games are under way with a raft of medals up for
grabs each day while drama and controversy are never far away
LATEST NEWS
> Empty seats row hits Games, China in gold start
> Swimming-France win men's relay gold
> Diving-Chinese breeze to gold in women's 3m synchro
> Swimming-Van der Burgh wins men's 100m breaststroke gold
> Athletics-Heartbroken Radcliffe out of Games
> Swimming-Muffat wins women's 400m freestyle gold
> Cycling-Vos ends second place jinx on the road
> Swimming-Vollmer wins women's 100m butterfly gold
> Shooting-Record-breaking Rhode wins skeet gold
> Basketball-U.S. men in joyful romp over France
> Gymnastics-U.S. shine but Wieber fails
> Beach volleyball-British women make winning debut
> Archery-S.Korean women win gold number seven
> Canoe slalom-Confused paddlers get snagged on Gate 12
> Uzbek gymnast provisionally banned for doping
> Swimming-Lithuanian teenager sets pace in 100m breaststroke
> Rowing-Novice rower wins hearts of Eton crowd
> Table Tennis-Ding beats pressure to lay Games marker
> Fencing-Hungary's Szilagyi wins individual sabre gold
> Equestrian-Surprises, showers enliven eventing dressage
> Judo-N.Korea's An takes gold in women's -52kg
> Tennis-Radwanska out, Murray wins under roof
> Sailing-Ireland's O'Leary sails on despite betting probe
> Weightlifting-N.Korea's Om wins surprise gold
BEHIND THE SCENES
> Please, do not tweet unless you have to, fans told
> Queen's "Bond girl" stunt crowns majestic rebrand
> India gatecrasher identified as cast member
> Rowing-"Screamer" Teti returns to lift U.S. men
> Table Tennis-No lazy Sunday for confused Hsing
> Dope cheats face testing times
> Tennis-Rain forces roof over Wimbledon's Centre Court
> Are we same species? World agog at British Games
> Beach volleyball-Women wear bikinis with pride
POLITICS AT THE GAMES
> Saudi Judo athlete to withdraw if hijab banned-paper
> Saudi women's Olympic march draws praise, blame
> Judo-Israelis say Lebanese refuse to train next to them
> Greece look to leave woes behind as Games begin
> Radical Muslims abandon protest outside Olympic Park
THE MONEY OF SPORT
> Britain and Australia battle for big sports projects
> Tokyo 2020 Games would generate $37 bln - bid chief
> Games opening sparks betting flurry on filmmaker Boyle
> Irish athlete probed over betting allegation
> Wish you were here? Olympics hoped to be tourist draw
> Cash-strapped Britain eyes Olympic business bounce
ODD AND WONDERFUL
> Archery-Get me a Korean ... any Korean!
> Opticians see advertising gold in Korean flag flap
> British minister drops clanger with Olympic bell
> Swimming-U.S. show off dancing skills in spoof video
> Mix 'em, match 'em, trade 'em, obsess about pins
WHO WILL COME OUT ON TOP?
> Pressure on to turn British investment into gold
> China to test superpower claims on foreign soil
> No predictions but U.S. eyeing top spot
> Australians out to gatecrash Britain's party
> South Korea, Japan vie for best of rest in Asia
BRITAIN AS HOST
> Stay-at-home Brits defy Olympic exodus predictions
> London's East End divided on eve of Games
> Are 2012 Games one too many for London?
> A Village in name, if not reality
> Small English school will make splash at Games
THE OLYMPICS IN PICTURES AND GRAPHICS
