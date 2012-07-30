The London 2012 Olympics Games are under way with a raft of medals up for grabs each day while drama and controversy are never far away (For complete coverage on the web, please go to www.reuters.com/london-olympics-2012/) LATEST NEWS > Swimming showdown looms, Swiss expelled > London wins early "gold" for slick rush hour > Organisers still under pressure to fill empty seats > Swimming-Phelps and Ye cruise through heats > Swimming-Chinese prodigy Ye sets tongues wagging > Gymnastics-China blaze to men's team gold ahead of Japan > Athletics-Decathlete Eaton will take nothing for granted > Cycling-Hard man Cancellara to resume training > Boxing-Hooper proud to show off Aboriginal roots > Judo-President's delight at French medal double > Shooting-Angry ticket holders denied entry into range > Tennis-Top seeds Azarenka, Federer progress > Equestrian-Royal Olympian strong on slippery course > Rowing-Mind games begin before "Ashes" clash > What the medals tally tells us about the G7 and BRICS > White pushing for Olympic skateboarding BEHIND THE SCENES > Soccer-Spanish wake up to confront "total failure" > Hollywood hits bull's eye for archery > Tough rules reining in equestrian doping > Swimming-Vollmer overcomes butterflies to strike gold > Swimming-Adlington finds strength in the crowd > Volleyball-Smith and U.S. mates play by different rules > Boxing-Judges biased towards Brits, says irate Brazilian > Canoe slalom-Akinyemi enjoys thrill despite swift exit > Shooting-Rhode in record books, more chapters to come > Table Tennis-Gates flies in to hail "amazing" Hsing POLITICS AT THE GAMES > Hockey-Britain face Argentina after sour Falklands row > Soccer-Giggs asks Welsh not to boo British anthem > Swimming-Medallist Lu hits out at Chinese training regimes > Saudi Judo athlete to withdraw if hijab banned-paper THE MONEY OF SPORT > NBC gets Twitter backlash over Olympics but record TV audience > U.S. athletes stage Twitter protest over ad rules > GE says London Olympics bring in $100 mln in sales > Britain and Australia battle for big sports projects > Tokyo 2020 Games would generate $37 bln - bid chief > Games opening sparks betting flurry on filmmaker Boyle ODD AND WONDERFUL > Archery-Chopsticks, kimchi fingers the key to success > No evidence that sex spoils sport > Queen's "Bond girl" stunt crowns majestic rebrand > India gatecrasher identified as cast member BRITAIN AS HOST > A pound for playing but Games bring global kudos > A Village in name, if not reality > Small English school will make splash at Games THE OLYMPICS IN PICTURES AND GRAPHICS For Olympic pictures, please click on link.reuters.com/req45k For Olympic graphics, please click on link.reuters.com/gev59s (Created by Sonya Hepinstall)