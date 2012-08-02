The London 2012 Olympics Games are under way with a raft of medals up for grabs each day while drama and controversy are never far away (For complete coverage on the web, please go to www.reuters.com/london-olympics-2012/) LATEST NEWS > Putin and Phelps show golden touch > Coaches under scrutiny as scandal lingers > China's Yu quits sport over badminton debacle > Swimming-Magnificent Phelps completes milestone > Boxing-Officials punished after night of shame > Cycling-British men win, China women lose gold > Gymnastics-Smiles for Douglas, tears for Komova > Archery-Korean Ki wins gold in final shoot-off > London confident of avoiding Games curse > BOA chief says still need to crack empty seats problem > Cyclist killed in collision with Olympic shuttle > Rowing-U.S. women storm to flagship gold > Hijab no hurdle for Muslim sportswomen as bans eased > Tennis-Federer, Serena through to semis > Athletics-Kenya target 12 golds on London track > Water polo-Hungary's golden dream still intact BEHIND THE SCENES > Velodrome lives up to its star billing > UK royals join regal line competing, cheering at Games > INTERVIEW-New cool for Russia's super-rich: slumming it > Unease, anger as Chinese swimmer fights doping doubts > Blatter wants ban for Morganella in racism fight > INTERVIEW-Boxing-Diaz Jr. fighting for a better life > London anti-doping lab to become drug research centre > Cyberbullies targeting athletes told to back off > Triple jumper asks Facebook friend to help heal Haiti ODD AND WONDERFUL > Compete to the beat: Tunes take athletes to the top > Mr Phelps? Please hold for the President > Judo-Sorry Mr President, I'm busy says medal winner > Shooting-Gold for Brit via pubs, farms and royal trainers > Swimming-Then I saw her race...now she's a Belieber > Weightlifting-Briton oversleeps, still has dream debut > Shooting-"Where do I check in my gun please?" > Twitter users flock to follow sad empty seat > Archery-Bat and ball and bow and arrow in bizarre mix > No evidence that sex spoils sport > Memorable quotes from the 2012 London Olympics 100 METRES: THE PUREST TEST > Athletics-100 metres remains the purest test > Athletics-The men's 100 metres: How fast could they go? > Athletics-History of men's 100 metres > Athletics-Johnson scandal still reverberates > Athletics-Does nature or nurture make a top sprinter > Athletics-Training the brain for a mind-blowing 100 final > Athletics-Penpix of leading 100 metres contenders > Athletics-Men's 100 metres betting odds > Athletics-Men's 100m winners/times POLITICS AT THE GAMES > INTERVIEW-Ukraine's Lviv eyes 2022 Games bid - Bubka > Swimming-Syria's Jumah blocks out turmoil at home > Romney horse fuss a headache for "elitist" dressage > Judo-Saudi woman allowed to compete in hijab > Olympics ticket broker to co-host Romney fundraiser > Hockey-Britain face Argentina after sour Falklands row > Soccer-Giggs asks Welsh not to boo British anthem THE MONEY OF SPORT > Illegal gambling yet to target the Games says IOC > London tourist trade suffers from Olympic effect > INTERVIEW-London trick is to keep up investment - mayor > Wrecking ball awaits art deco Olympic volleyball venue > GE says London Olympics bring in $100 mln in sales > Britain and Australia battle for big sports projects THE OLYMPICS IN PICTURES AND GRAPHICS For Olympic pictures, please click on link.reuters.com/req45k For Olympic graphics, please click on link.reuters.com/gev59s (Created by Sonya Hepinstall)