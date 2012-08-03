The London 2012 Olympics Games are under way with a raft of medals up for
grabs each day while drama and controversy are never far away.
(For complete coverage on the web, please go to
www.reuters.com/london-olympics-2012/ )
LATEST NEWS
> More U.S. golds in pool as track action starts
> Athletics-Superb Ennis delights crowd
> Cycling-Dominant Britain floor opposition on track
> Swimming-Phelps leads another U.S. gold rush in pool
> Soccer-France, U.S., Japan into semis
> Athletics-Crowd roars to life at track and field
> Ticket demand insatiable, 2.5m fans apply a day
> Athletics-Moroccan Laalou tests positive for drugs
> Athletics-Doping cloud can't spoil party
> Tennis-Federer wins epic to reach final
> Tennis-Serena to face Sharapova in golden match
> Badminton-Wang upsets India, Denmark celebrate bronze
> Weightlifting-Kazakh claims dramatic gold on bodyweight
> Transport chaos averted as athletics kick off
> Rowing-Booth to be sent home after shop damage
> Rowing-Britain and New Zealand rule at regatta
> Boxing-Officials punished after night of shame
> Badminton-Coaches under scrutiny as scandal lingers
> Swimming-Chinese sensation Ye slams doping suggestions
BEHIND THE SCENES
> South Sudanese running for refugees
> Princes "kept in dark" over Queen's 007 film role
> Corinthian values sacrificed in pursuit of gold
> INTERVIEW-Keitany ready to deliver marathon gold
> INTERVIEW-Boxing-Reeling U.S. need a medal, any medal
> INTERVIEW-Cycling-Hosts ready to win more golds - Boardman
> Olympics-Cycling-Velodrome lives up to its star billing
> Olympics-Rowing-Deafening Eton Dorney also a lake of privilege
> Olympics-Compete to the beat: Tunes take athletes to the top
> Athletics-Powell complains over dope test wake-up call
> INTERVIEW-Motor racing-Webber turns spectator in break
> Swimming-Phelps gets a little help from his friends
> INTERVIEW-New cool for Russia's super-rich: slumming it
ODD AND WONDERFUL
> Eat, drink, but don't be too merry -IOC
> Atrocious' outfits flabbergast London's style tsars
> And the gold for dramatic gesture goes to...
> Go girl! Women pushing to close sporting gender gap
> Olympics-Swimming-Mr Phelps? Please hold for the President
> Judo-Sorry Mr President, I'm busy says medal winner
> Swimming-Then I saw her race...now she's a Belieber
> Memorable quotes from the 2012 London Olympics
POLITICS AT THE GAMES
> Judo-Saudi's first woman bows out after symbolic show
> Athletics-Sprinter sounds clarion call to Afghan women
> Olympics-Putin weighs into punk trial after judo
> Swimming-Syria's Jumah blocks out turmoil at home
> German rower leaves village over far-right ties
> Romney horse fuss a headache for "elitist" dressage
THE MONEY OF SPORT
> NBC offers peek into future Olympics biz model, coverage
> London tourist trade suffers from Olympic effect
> INTERVIEW-London trick is to keep up investment - mayor
> Wrecking ball awaits art deco Olympic volleyball venue
100 METRES: THE PUREST TEST
> Athletics-100 metres remains the purest test
> Athletics-The men's 100 metres: How fast could they go?
> Athletics-History of men's 100 metres
> Athletics-Johnson scandal still reverberates
> Athletics-Does nature or nurture make a top sprinter
> Athletics-Training the brain for a mind-blowing 100 final
> Athletics-Penpix of leading 100 metres contenders
> Athletics-Men's 100 metres betting odds
> Athletics-Men's 100m winners/times
THE OLYMPICS IN PICTURES AND GRAPHICS
> For Olympic pictures, please click on link.reuters.com/req45k
> For Olympic graphics, please click on link.reuters.com/gev59s
(Created by Tom Pilcher)