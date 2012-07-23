By Sam Speed
| LONDON, July 23
LONDON, July 23 Severe disruptions hit three of
the main rail links to the Olympic Park in east London early on
Monday, four days before the start of the Games, in the latest
transport fiasco to raise anxiety levels in the British capital.
Adding to the stress factor, the labour union RMT announced
industrial action by staff in some parts of the city's transport
network during the Games to demand bonuses in recognition of the
extra work involved.
Weary Londoners accustomed to almost daily problems on the
Tube, the world's oldest urban underground railway network, have
been predicting for years that the overstretched system would
struggle to cope with the Olympics.
The Monday morning rush hour seemed to confirm their worst
fears as they were met with announcements over the speaker
system that the Central Line was suspended on its busiest
stretch while the Jubilee Line was running at a snail's pace.
Compounding the misery, a key overground link was also
"experiencing severe delays".
These announcements were met with disbelieving rolls of the
eyeballs as the Central Line, Jubilee Line and Overground all go
to Stratford, site of the Olympic Park and focus of years of
infrastructure improvement efforts.
"This is going to be brilliant for the Olympics," said one
passenger on the crowded but at least functioning Northern Line,
to guffaws from fellow commuters pressed into the carriage like
sardines.
The Central Line closure was due to a passenger on the
tracks, hardly the fault of those running the Tube. But
ominously, the Jubilee Line delays were caused by faulty
platform-edge doors at North Greenwich station -- gateway to
several Olympic venues.
The Overground's problems were due to a signalling failure,
one of London transport's most common ailments, according to the
announcements.
"It's been a bit of a nightmare. They seem to be
understaffed. I'm not sure they're going to be able to cope,"
said Mike Troughton, 30, emerging from busy Liverpool Street
station.
The RMT said staff from South West trains would refuse to
work overtime throughout the Games, while staff at Serco, the
company that runs the bicycles-for-hire known as "Boris Bikes"
after the capital's colourful Mayor Boris Johnson, would take
similar action during the first weekend of the Games.
Some staff at Transport for London, including those manning
information telephone lines, would strike for short periods
during the opening weekend, the RMT said. These actions are all
over demands for Olympic bonuses.
"Although we have secured good deals on Olympics recognition
and reward for the vast majority of our members we still have a
small number of employers holding out," said RMT boss Bob Crow
in a statement.
"We cannot accept that blatant unfairness and the time has
come for these employers to seize the opportunity, get round the
table and sign off agreements that recognise the additional work
and pressures that these staff will be carrying."
