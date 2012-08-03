LONDON Aug 3 Olympic spectators crammed into
trains and formed long queues at London train stations on Friday
on what is expected to be the busiest day for London's creaking
transport system as track and field competitions begin at the
main Olympic stadium.
Europe's oldest public transport network has so far coped
well with the influx of Olympic fans but the start of the hugely
popular athletics events - all taking place at the new stadium
in London's Stratford district - could pose new challenges.
Almost a quarter of a million people are expected to descend
on the area on Friday. The Olympic Stadium alone has a capacity
of 80,000.
Transport authorities called on Londoners to use alternative
routes after the Central Line - a major link between the city
centre and the Olympic Park - was partly suspended for an hour
due to a technical problem.
"During the suspension we advised spectators going to
Stratford to use the wide range of other lines serving the
Olympic Park," said a London transport authority spokesman.
At King's Cross station, one of London's biggest hubs, there
were queues of up to 100 metres (yards) for the high-speed
Javelin train service, designed to whisk fans to the Olympic
Park in a few minutes.
Fans of all ages with flags of various nations draped around
their shoulders waited patiently while Games volunteers in
purple uniforms directed the crowds.
London's transport bosses expect an extra 3 million journeys
per day during the Games on top of the usual weekday total of 12
million on a transport network that dates, in part, back to
1863.