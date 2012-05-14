MELBOURNE Australian Olympic-bound triathlete Brad Kahlefeldt has been isolated in a San Diego hospital with symptoms that could be tuberculosis, his national federation said on Monday.

The 31-year Beijing Olympian, who has been pre-nominated for this year's London Games, reported pains on the left side of his chest during the 10 kilometre run of the second ITU Triathlon World Championship race at Mission Beach on Sunday.

The athlete underwent immediate chest X-rays in San Diego, which showed a shadow on the left side of his lung.

Kahlefeldt is to undergo a CAT Scan and other tests to determine the diagnosis.

"The Triathlon Australia team doctor spoke to Brad and the doctor at the hospital in San Diego and he will hopefully have some answers within the next 24 hours," Australia's High Performance Manager Michael Flynn said.

"Our doctor has told us that there is a possibility that Brad could have tuberculosis or even pneumonia -- the next day or so will confirm that.

"For the moment we have to assume that it is tuberculosis and Brad has to remain in isolation until they determine the diagnosis one way or the other."

Kahlefeldt had been due to fly out for a training camp in Majorca, Spain on Monday in preparation for the next round of the ITU World Championship Series in Madrid on May 26 and 27 but will not be allowed to travel or train until he receives the all clear.

(Writing by Ossian Shine in Singapore. Editing by Patrick Johnston)