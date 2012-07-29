By Avril Ormsby
| LONDON, July 29
LONDON, July 29 Sports fans attending the London
Olympics were told by Olympic bosses on Sunday to avoid sending
non-urgent text messages and tweets during events because an
overloaded network was affecting television coverage.
Coverage of the men's road cycling race on Saturday left
many viewers in the dark at times, including details on how far
back the chasing pack was from the leaders. Commentators were
unable to get timing information due to issues surrounding the
communications network of the GPS satellite navigation system.
It was particularly annoying for the home crowd, who had
tuned into to watch what had been billed as one of Britain's
best chances of winning an early gold medal with sprint king
Mark Cavendish.
Many vented their anger on Twitter at the lack of
information - and their disappointment at Cavendish's eventual
defeat.
An International Olympic Committee spokesman said it was a
network issue, caused by hundreds of thousands of fans, who had
lined the streets of London to cheer the British team on,
sending messages. He urged people to spread their use.
"Of course, if you want to send something, we are not going
to say 'don't, you can't do it', and we would certainly never
prevent people," the IOC spokesman said.
"It's just, if it's not an urgent, urgent one, please kind
of take it easy.
"We don't want people to stop engaging in social media but
we are asking to see if people can send by other means."
The use of mobile phones to access the Internet and take and
send photos and video has exploded in recent years, making
London 2012 the really first social media Games, but also
putting extra pressure on the networks.
Mayor of London Boris Johnson warned last year the networks
would face a "massive strain", with hundreds of thousands of
spectators wanting to share a moment of victory or defeat with
friends and family.
At the time he said a huge amount of work was being done to
make sure there was enough coverage, and that mobile operators
and infrastructure companies would "crack it" in time.
Enough cable has been laid in the Olympic Park in east
London to stretch between London and New York, suggesting that
if there were any problems, they would be more likely to occur
at venues outside the park.
Television coverage is being carried out by the Olympic
Broadcasting Services, created by the International Olympic
Committee in 2001 to ensure uniform coverage at all Games.
The IOC spokesman said it appeared the problem lay with
oversubscription on one particular network, and talks had taken
place late Saturday and early Sunday in attempt to share more of
the data.
"We are taking action on a number of things," the spokesman
said.
"It's mainly a technical issue with the network. It's a
network issue, and it is that which we are working on."
He conceded though that asking people to not send messages
at critical moments, may not have "an awful lot of effect".
