Allyson Felix (R) wins the women's 200 meters final ahead of Jeneba Tarmoh at the U.S. Olympic athletics trials in Eugene, Oregon, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

EUGENE, Oregon Olympic silver medallist Allyson Felix ran the sixth fastest 200 metres of all time as she won the U.S. Olympic trials in a blazing 21.69 seconds on Saturday.

The time was the fastest in the half-lap event in 14 years, and came after world indoor hurdles champion Aries Merritt had cruised to the year's fastest 110 metres high hurdles in 12.93 seconds.

World champion hurdler Jason Richardson was second in 12.98 despite wet conditions.

Felix dominated the women's 200 with world 100 metres champion Carmelita Jeter almost a half second behind in 22.11 seconds. Former 400 world winner Sanya Richards-Ross made her second U.S. Olympic team by finishing third in 22.22.

Felix's training partner Jeneba Tarmoh placed fifth in 22.35.

Tarmoh said no decision had been made on how she and Felix would decide their controversial third-place tie in the 100 metres.

Merritt became the 14th athlete to break the 13 second barrier while Jeff Porter claimed a surprising third in 13.08.

Ailing American record holder and Olympic medallist David Oliver missed a trip to London when he finished fifth in 13.17.

The final came two hours after Richardson clocked 12.98 seconds in the semi-finals to go under the 13-second barrier for the first time in his career, in 12.98 seconds.

"It was definitely not everything I had," said the delighted Richardson, whose previous best was 13.04.

He became the 13th person to dip under 13 seconds in the event but remains some way behind the world record of 12.87 set by Cuban rival Dayron Robles.

"The two goals I have are to run under 13 and also to make sure I made the team. I can check one of them off the list," said the Californian, who had promised he would get a special tattoo if he broke 13.

"It is an amazing feeling."

The quick time came minutes after Merritt had run 13.01 seconds to win the other semi-final.

World triple jump champion Christian Taylor showed he was ready to claim gold in London with the best mark in the world this season, 17.63 metres.

Global indoor winner Will Claye also looked like a medal contender as he bounded 17.55 metres.

Fellow indoor champion Chaunte Lowe did not allow the rain to slow her in the women's high jump.

Lowe cleared an impressive 2.01 metres to win on misses over collegian Brigetta Barrett, who mastered the same height.

The 36-year-old Amy Acuff made her fifth U.S. Olympic team by placing third at 1.95 metres.

Olympic silver medallist Hyleas Fountain dominated the heptathlon with 6,419 points. Sharon Day and Chantae McMillan also booked trips to London.

(Editing by John O'Brien and Mark Lamport-Stokes)