* Olympic torch starts final stretch in London
* Games have faced cynicism among many Britons
* Officials hope mood will lift as Games near
(Adds details on athletes, updates torch relay)
By Mohammed Abbas
LONDON, July 21 The Olympic torch relay began
its final stretch in London's historic district of Greenwich on
Saturday, a journey officials hope will help dispel a cloud of
gloom and cynicism hanging over the Games.
Officials were all smiles in Greenwich as a young torch
bearer jogged through the maritime district's Royal Park past
the grand colonnades of the old naval college. But many Britons
fear the games will be a costly, rain-soaked logistical fiasco.
As weeks of rain dampened prospects of a summer buzz ahead
of the sporting event, Britain has struggled to raise the
necessary number of security guards for the July 27 to Aug. 12
Games and transport and border staff are soon set to
strike.
"As it sprints through the city, I know that its radiance
will dispel any last remaining clouds of dampness and anxiety
... and it will spread the crackling bush fire of Olympic
enthusiasm throughout the city," London Mayor Boris Johnson told
reporters, referring to the torch.
It arrived in London on Friday after touring scores of
British cities, towns and villages, delivered by a Royal Marine
Commando who abseiled from a helicopter into the Tower of
London, one of the capital's most popular tourist sites.
After leaving Greenwich the relay continued amid cheers and
flag waving to Stratford in east London, where officials hope
the newly built Olympic Park, which includes the main stadium,
will help regenerate what has long been a run-down area.
In the coming days the torch will be carried around London's
religious, political and royal landmarks, culminating in the
lighting of the Olympic cauldron in Stratford.
FOCUS ON ATHLETES
Foreign media covering the run up to the Games have poked
fun at the British tendency to whinge, with an article in the
New York Times labelling "complaining, expecting the worst and
cursing the authorities" Londoners' favourite sports.
However, while organisational difficulties in hosting the
Games may have hogged the headlines in recent weeks, attention
is now increasingly turning to the athletes and the political
backdrop of the countries they represent.
In Britain, pressure is mounting to beat or at least
maintain the fourth place its athletes achieved on the medal
table at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.
"This will be the most competitive Olympic Games in history
and we don't take for granted for one moment that this will be
easy," Andy Hunt, chief executive of the British Olympic
Association and chef de mission of Team GB, told reporters.
African neighbours Kenya and Ethiopia, giants of middle and
long distance running, will renew their long tussle for
dominance of the running track, and North Korea hopes it will
flex its muscles at the Olympics in weightlifting and wrestling.
The isolated, impoverished state will face the United
States, with which it is technically still at war, on the soccer
field when their women's teams face each other on July 31.
Turkey said on Saturday Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan will
travel to London as party of his country's team to push for the
2020 Olympics to be held in Istanbul.
Athletes began arriving in London last weekend, and on
Saturday Libya's delegation to the Games left Tripoli for the
British capital, hopeful the committee's president, taken from
his car by gunmen last week, would join them.
MOOD LIFTING?
Transport delays loom over the event, with border officials
planning to go on strike on July 26 and train drivers in central
England set to walk out from Aug. 6-8 during the second week of
the Games.
London's underground rail network, a 19th century creation,
has long struggled to cope with millions of commuters.
Misgivings over heavy-handed enforcement of copyright on
Olympic branding have also cooled enthusiasm, amid reports of
vendors being banned from displaying Olympic rings in shop
windows or selling types of fast food sold by Olympic sponsors.
Michael Payne, a former Olympic marketing director credited
with reeling in sponsors such as Coca-Cola and McDonalds, told
Britain's Independent newspaper that the Olympic authorities'
policing of the sponsorship deals had "gone too far".
Still, there are signs the mood may lift as the Games near.
An Ipsos MORI poll on Friday found that 71 percent of
Britons say the Olympics will boost the public mood and 61
percent say hosting the Games will boost Britain's image abroad.
The Daily Telegraph newspaper on Saturday urged Britons to
"prepare to be inspired" by the Games, while the Guardian
newspaper said it was time to "sit back and relish the heady,
exhilarating, unforgettable mix of triumph and disaster".
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)