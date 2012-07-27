* Queen's entrance marked with James Bond film cameo
* Three centuries of Britain unroll in kaleidoscopic pageant
* Tour de France winner rings huge bell to start event
* Incandescent Olympic rings rise into stratosphere
* First Games world records fall in archery
By John Mehaffey
LONDON, July 27 Children's voices intertwining
from the four corners of Britain and a historical pageant of
meadows and smokestacks set the 2012 London Olympics rolling on
Friday in a ceremony designed to highlight the grandeur and
eccentricities of the nation that invented modern sport.
A heavy rain shower threatened to dampen proceedings but
cleared just minutes before a spectacle being watched by an
audience of 60,000 in the Olympic Stadium and a probable billion
television viewers around the globe.
Many of them gasped at the sight of Britain's 86-year-old
Queen Elizabeth, celebrating her Diamond Jubilee this year,
briefly putting aside royal reserve in a video where she stepped
onto a helicopter with James Bond actor Daniel Craig.
A film clip showed doubles of her and Bond skydiving towards
the stadium and, moments later, she made her entrance in person.
In his final news conference before the Games, International
Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge paid tribute to the
host nation.
"Great Britain was the cradle of modern sport," Rogge said.
"You invented modern sport in the second half of the 19th
century."
To underline the point, Bradley Wiggins, newly crowned as
Britain's first winner of the Tour de France and hoping to add
more road cycling gold in London, tolled the world's largest
tuned bell to signal the start of the ceremony.
More than 10,000 athletes from 204 countries will compete in
26 sports over 17 days of competition in the only city to have
staged the modern Games three times.
Rogge, the most important man in world sport, said even he
had no idea who would light the Olympic cauldron at the end of
an extravaganza choreographed by Oscar-winning film director
Danny Boyle.
"This is one of the best-kept secrets and we have an
arrangement with the organising committee," he said. "We need
not know, because the more people know, the bigger the danger of
a leak."
ROYAL ROLE
At a reception on Friday, Queen Elizabeth spelled out the
role played by the British royal family after the Olympics were
revived in Athens in 1896.
"This will be the third London Olympiad. My great
grandfather opened the 1908 Games at White City. My father
opened the 1948 Games at Wembley Stadium. And, later this
evening, I will take pleasure in declaring open the 2012 London
Olympic Games at Stratford in the east of London," she said.
"Over recent months, many in these islands have watched with
growing excitement the journey of the Olympic torch around the
United Kingdom. As the torch has passed through villages and
towns, it has drawn people together as families and communities.
"To me, this spirit of togetherness is a most important part
of the Olympic ideal. And the British people can be proud of the
part they have played in keeping the spirit alive."
The opening show, costing an estimated 27 million pounds
($42 million), is inspired by William Shakespeare's play "The
Tempest", his late-life meditation on age and mortality.
The sound and images of children's choirs singing in the
landscapes of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland were
beamed into the stadium's giant screens, four different songs
woven together into a musical tapestry of Britain.
The ceremony's snapshot of British history started with a
depiction of the pastoral idyll mythologised by the romantic
poet William Blake as "England's green and pleasant land",
degenerating with the Industrial Revolution into "dark Satanic
mills".
One of the most spectacular moments brought the audience to
a hush. Five giant, incandescent, interlocking Olympic rings,
symbolically forged in those steel mills, were lifted out of the
stadium by weather balloons, headed for the stratosphere.
Many sequences turned the entire stadium into a vast video
screen made up of tens of thousands of "pixels" attached to
spectators' seats. One giant message, in tribute to Tim
Berners-Lee, British inventor of the world wide web, read "This
is for Everyone".
The performance included surreal and often humorous
references to British achievements, especially in social reform
and the arts, and was due to conclude with a performance by
former Beatle Paul McCartney.
Until the past few days, media coverage has been dominated
by security firm G4S's admission that it could not provide
enough guards for Olympic venues. Thousands of extra soldiers
had to be deployed at the last minute, despite the company's
multi-million-dollar contract from the government.
Counter-terrorism chiefs have played down fears of a major
attack on the Games, and Prime Minister David Cameron said that
a safe and secure Olympics was his priority.
"This is the biggest security operation in our peacetime
history, bar none, and we are leaving nothing to chance."
Suicide attacks on London on July 7, 2005, the day after
London was awarded the Games, killed 52 people. This year the
Games will mark the 40th anniversary of the 1972 Munich
massacre, when 11 Israeli Olympic team members were killed by
Palestinian militants.
ARCHERY WORLD RECORD
Although no medals will be awarded until Saturday, the
women's soccer tournament started on Wednesday, and on Friday
South Korean archers set the first world records of the Games.
Their three-man team totalled 2,087 points at Lord's Cricket
Ground as Im Dong-hyun, who suffers from severe myopia and just
aims at "a blob of yellow colour", broke his own 72-arrow world
record with a score of 699 out of a possible 720.
The Games' first medals will be decided in the women's 10
metres air rifle final on Saturday, with the big action coming
in the men's road race where world champion Mark Cavendish is
favourite to become Britain's first gold medallist.
In the evening, Americans Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte are
scheduled to line up for a classic confrontation in the men's
400 metres individual medley final.
Phelps, competing in seven events after winning a record
eight gold medals four years ago in Beijing, is bidding to
become the first swimmer to win gold in the same discipline
three times in a row.
"This is going to be a special race," said Gregg Troy, head
coach of the American men's team. "I can't imagine a better way
to promote our sport than a race like this on the first day."