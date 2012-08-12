* Closing ceremony brings curtain down on London 2012
* Obama praises "extremely successful" Olympic Games
* Final medal, women's modern pentathlon, to Lithuania
* U.S. basketball men down Spain in hard-fought final
* Madness, Elbow, One Direction perform at close
By Mike Collett-White and Belinda Goldsmith
LONDON, Aug 12 London bade farewell to the
Olympic Games on Sunday with a high-octane romp through British
pop music, bringing the curtain down on more than two weeks of
action at the end of which the United States topped the sporting
world with 46 gold medals.
There was another sellout crowd at the 80,000-capacity
athletics stadium in East London for the final act of the
tournament, and another 300 million people were expected to tune
in on television sets around the world.
Actor Timothy Spall read from Shakespeare's "The Tempest"
dressed as war-time Prime Minister Winston Churchill, and after
a London "rush hour" featuring real cars and trucks, Prince
Harry entered to represent his grandmother Queen Elizabeth.
Boy band One Direction, the Pet Shop Boys and Madness were
among the early acts in an exuberant finale that sought to sum
up Britain's enthusiasm for the Games despite earlier
reservations about the 9 billion pound ($14 billion) cost.
In the centre of the stage, reconstructions of famous London
landmarks such as St Paul's Cathedral and Tower Bridge provided
the backdrop for a "street party", recalling nationwide
celebrations this summer marking the queen's Diamond Jubilee.
They were then removed to allow thousands of athletes to
enter to the strains of Elbow before the music took off with hit
after hit accompanied by a spectacular light show created by
innovative "pixel boxes" installed on each seat.
The Spice Girls and The Who were also expected to perform,
and, after a section devoted to the 2016 Olympic hosts Rio de
Janeiro there will be closing speeches and the Olympic Flame is
extinguished.
LIGHTNING STRUCK THRICE
The stadium was the setting for some of the most spectacular
moments of the Games, including Jamaican sprint king Usain Bolt
defending the 100, 200 and 4x100 metres titles he won in
Beijing, the latter in a world-beating time.
British supporters will also cherish memories of the venue,
where Somali-born runner Mo Farah won the 5,000 and 10,000
double to deafening roars and was celebrated as a symbol of the
capital's multi-culturalism.
The host nation won 29 golds to take third place in the
rankings, its best result for 104 years, which helped lift the
nation out of the gloom of an economic recession temporarily
buried in the inside pages of the newspapers.
"I will say history has been written by many athletes. The
Games were absolutely fabulous. London has absolutely refreshed
the Games," International Olympic Committee President Jacques
Rogge told reporters.
U.S. President Barack Obama called British Prime Minister
David Cameron to congratulate Britain on what he called "an
extremely successful Olympic games, which speaks to the
character and spirit of our close ally".
VIVID MEMORIES
Many will remember London 2012 for the record-breaking
exploits of American swimmer Michael Phelps, who took his
life-time medal haul to 22 including 18 golds, making him the
most decorated Olympian in history.
His tally helped the United States to the top of the Olympic
table with 46 golds to second-placed China's 38, reversing the
order of the Beijing Games in 2008.
There was, of course, Bolt, the biggest name in athletics
and a charismatic ambassador for sprinting.
After winning the 4x100 he went on to a London nightclub to
delight dancing fans with a turn as a DJ, shouting out "I am a
legend" to the packed dancefloor.
Britons may recall Andy Murray demolishing world number one
Roger Federer at Wimbledon to win the men's singles tennis gold,
while Jessica Ennis, the "poster girl" of the Games, won the
women's heptathlon on the first "super Saturday".
Despite concerns about the creaky transport system and a
shortfall of private security guards, which forced the
government to call in thousands of extra troops to help screen
visitors, the Games have so far passed by fairly trouble-free.
A furore over empty seats at several Olympic venues blew
over, especially once the track and field showcase kicked in and
drew capacity crowds for virtually every session.
Even the weather improved as the Games wore on. Bright
sunshine has graced the closing weekend of a festival that has
helped to lift spirits in Britain.
DREAM TEAM
On the last day of sporting action, the U.S. basketball team
including the likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kobe
Bryant downed Spain in a repeat of the final in Beijing in 2008.
Earlier on Sunday, Stephen Kiprotich of Uganda broke away
from two Kenyan rivals to win the men's marathon near Buckingham
Palace, and he received his gold medal at the closing ceremony.
The women's modern pentathlon was the final medal to be
decided, and Lithuanian Laura Asadauskaite beat Briton Sam
Murray to the gold to round off London's extravaganza of sport.
It was not all about triumph, however. Many tears shed by
athletes and the public were of sorrow, not joy, as medals were
narrowly missed and controversial decisions left athletes
convinced they were wronged.
At the closing ceremony, a highlights video reel included
images of South Korea's Shin A Lam alone and distraught on the
fencing piste after a timekeeping error contributed to her
defeat in an epee semi-final.
China's hero Liu Xiang suffered heartache again after
crashing into the first barrier of the 110 sprint hurdles four
years after he withdrew from the heats in Beijing due to injury.
Eight Asian badminton players were controversially expelled
from the Games after not trying hard enough to win matches,
having broken the spirit, but not the rules of their sport.
And China bowed out of the Games with a swipe at the critics
who accused teenage swimming sensation Ye Shiwen of doping after
her times rivalled the top U.S. men.
Aged just 16, Ye set a world record, a Games record and won
two gold medals in the women's individual medleys, but her
victories were overshadowed by questions and insinuations of
cheating. There was no evidence that she had broken any rules.
The head of the Chinese delegation to London, Liu Peng, said
the accusations were totally unfounded and stressed that China
was strongly opposed to any doping "misbehaviour".
"This is really unfair. This is groundless," Liu told a news
conference on Sunday. "There are individuals and media that are
accusing, unfounded, our Chinese athletes."