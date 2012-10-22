ATHENS Oct 22 Greek carrier Aegean Airlines has agreed to buy rival Olympic Air from Marfin Investment Group for 72 million euros in a bid to bolster its position during the country's economic crisis, it said on Monday.

The brand names and logos of the two companies will be maintained, Aegean said, adding that payment for the acquisition to Marfin will take place in installments. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)