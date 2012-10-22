* Aegean to pay 72 mln euros for Olympic Air
* Both brand names will be kept
* Deal subject to approval by competition authorities
* Deal to result in synergies and reduced costs

By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, Oct 22 Greece's Aegean Airlines is
making a fresh attempt to buy Olympic Air, this time for an
agreed 72 million euros, in a bid to generate savings to cope
with the country's deep recession and create a stronger domestic
competitor to foreign rivals.
The European Commission in 2011 blocked a previous attempt
by the two airlines to merge on the grounds the combined company
would dominate the domestic air market. However, both firms have
since seen their market shares shrink and made losses last year.
Greece's economy is in its fifth year of recession as it
drives through austerity measures to deal with a debt crisis
that led to an international bailout. The country's banks are
also consolidating in an effort to cope with the downturn.
Aegean said on Monday it had agreed to buy
Olympic, which was founded in 1957 by the late shipping magnate
Aristotle Onassis, from Marfin Investment Group (MIG).
Greece's tourism industry accounts for around one in five
jobs in the country and is crucial to its economic recovery.
"Our subscale size, combined with the effects of the
unprecedented Greek crisis, restrict our ability to successfully
compete within the European and global aviation market,"
Aegean's Chairman Theodore Vassilakis said in a statement.
"As a result, we are faced with the immediate danger of
Greek tourism, essential for the country's recovery, becoming
entirely dependent on foreign carriers," he said.
Aegean, with a market value of about 121 million euros,
expects to make savings from the deal via improved buying power
and the elimination of duplicate systems.
Its shares ended 2.9 percent higher in light volume.
Olympic Air will become a subsidiary of Aegean and the brand
names and logos of the two companies will be maintained and each
will have distinct aircraft and flight staff, Aegean said.
Payment will be made in instalments and the deal is subject
to approval from competition authorities.
Sources close to the two airlines had told Reuters earlier
on Monday that Aegean was in advanced talks to buy Olympic.
Olympic fell into steady decline after being operated for
many decades by the Greek government and burdened the state
budget with losses.
Aegean offered 170 million euros to buy the debt-ridden
Olympic when it was privatised in 2009, but lost out to MIG.
During their failed merger attempt in 2010-11, Aegean and
Olympic offered to cede take-off and landing slots in Greece,
but the European Commission ruled this was not enough as Greek
airports did not suffer from the levels of congestion affecting
others in Europe.
Olympic and Aegean rejected suggestions of giving up part of
their fleet or one of their two brand names to new entrants.
Aegean has a young fleet of 29 Airbus aircraft and
flies more international routes than Olympic, which has a fleet
of 21 planes.
Aegean flies to 51 foreign destinations while Olympic only
services seven routes abroad. Olympic flies more domestic
routes.
Aegean had sales of 668 million euros last year, almost
three times the revenues of Olympic. It ended the year with a
net loss of 27.2 million euros. Olympic lost 37.6 million euros
in 2011.
($1 = 0.7674 euro)
