Ominous Nadal back on court in Paris
PARIS Nine-time champion Rafa Nadal is back in action as he takes on fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta in the quarter-finals, with a possible last-four meeting with Novak Djokovic looming.
LONDON Italy beat the United States 219-218 to win gold in the Olympic men's archery team competition at the London Games on Saturday.
Michele Frangilli, shooting with Marco Galiazzo and Mauro Nespoli, needed a 10 with his final arrow to seal the win and despite the enormous pressure he nailed the shot.
Defending champions South Korea took the bronze medal after beating Mexico in the playoff. (Editing by Ken Ferris)
PARIS Nine-time champion Rafa Nadal is back in action as he takes on fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta in the quarter-finals, with a possible last-four meeting with Novak Djokovic looming.
BERLIN When the International Olympic Committee completes its Executive Board meeting in Lausanne on Friday, things will likely never be the same in the Olympic world.