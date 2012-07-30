Murray into semi-finals after taming Nishikori
PARIS World number one Andy Murray shrugged off a sluggish start to reach his fifth French Open semi-final with a 2-6 6-1 7-6(0) 6-1 defeat of Japan's Kei Nishikori on Wednesday.
LONDON India beat Taiwan 2-1 in a women's badminton doubles Group B match.
Results Table
Jwala Gutta/Ashwini Ponnappa (India) beat Cheng Wen-Hsing/Chien
Yu-Chin (Taiwan) 25-23 16-21 21-18
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts 1. Fujii/Kakiiwa (Japan) 2 2 0 0 4 1 2 2. Gutta/Ponnappa (India) 2 1 0 1 2 3 1 3. Cheng W H/Chien Y C (Taiwan) 2 1 0 1 3 3 1 4. Sari/L. Yao (Singapore) 2 0 0 2 2 4 0
PARIS World number one Andy Murray shrugged off a sluggish start to reach his fifth French Open semi-final with a 2-6 6-1 7-6(0) 6-1 defeat of Japan's Kei Nishikori on Wednesday.
PARIS If Stan Wawrinka's hot streak extends another four days, the Swiss might be unstoppable in his quest for a second French Open title, three-times former champion Mats Wilander told Reuters.