Murray into semi-finals after taming Nishikori
PARIS World number one Andy Murray shrugged off a sluggish start to reach his fifth French Open semi-final with a 2-6 6-1 7-6(0) 6-1 defeat of Japan's Kei Nishikori on Wednesday.
LONDON China's Li Xuerui secured an all-China final in the women's badminton singles by defeating second-seeded compatriot Wang Xin 22-20 21-18 at the London Olympic Games on Friday.
Li will meet top seed Wang Yihan, who earlier defeated India's Saina Nehwal 21-13 21-13.
The final will be played on Saturday.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Clare Fallon/Mark Meadows)
PARIS World number one Andy Murray shrugged off a sluggish start to reach his fifth French Open semi-final with a 2-6 6-1 7-6(0) 6-1 defeat of Japan's Kei Nishikori on Wednesday.
BIRMINGHAM Pakistan edged South Africa by 19 runs on the Duckworth/Lewis method on Wednesday to keep alive their Champions Trophy hopes as rain continued to play havoc with the tournament.