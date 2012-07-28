Ominous Nadal back on court in Paris
PARIS Nine-time champion Rafa Nadal is back in action as he takes on fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta in the quarter-finals, with a possible last-four meeting with Novak Djokovic looming.
LONDON India's Parupalli Kashyap beat Belgium's Yuhan Tan 2-0 at Wembley Arena in London in match of the Olympic men's Badminton singles Group D at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.
India's Parupalli Kashyap leads the Olympic men's Badminton singles Group D round with 1 point.
Results Table
Parupalli Kashyap (India) beat Yuhan Tan (Belgium) 21-14 21-12
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts 1. Parupalli Kashyap (India) 1 1 0 0 2 0 1 2. Tien Minh Nguyen (Vietnam) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3. Yuhan Tan (Belgium) 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
SUNDAY, JULY 29 FIXTURES (GMT)
Tien Minh Nguyen (Vietnam) v Yuhan Tan (Belgium) (1807) London
