MELBOURNE Olympic champion Matthew Mitcham thrilled in his moment in the sun when the Australian smashed China's "Great Wall" of diving at the Beijing Games, but now relishes being the "underdog" ahead of the London Games after long battles with injury.

The 24-year-old, who denied hosts China a sweep of the eight diving titles at Beijing's "Watercube" by winning the 10 metre platform, was named to lead Australia's diving team at London on Tuesday despite being sidelined for much of the past year with a serious abdominal injury.

Mitcham's world ranking has plummeted since he tore the stomach muscle last year, but the Brisbane-born diver shrugged off a hasty preparation to win the Australian title last December.

He has since failed to impress on the world stage, however, and crashed out of the semi-finals at a meeting in Florida earlier this month, but believes a successful title defence at London is no leap of faith.

"I feel like the underdog again in London," Mitcham said.

"I've had a few injuries that have kept me from my best but it is good to go in without all that pressure.

"No one expects me to win and I feel more comfortable when I am in that position.

"I believe I can win gold again in London. I've done it before and know what it takes."

Mitcham again faces an uphill battle to upset the mighty Chinese, who proved bullet-proof at their home world championships in Shanghai last year, sweeping all 10 of the diving titles.

The Australian will need to overcome a field likely to include China's Qiu Bo, who thrashed all comers in the 10m platform at Shanghai, and British wunderkind Tom Daley, a world champion at the age of 15 in 2009.

Mitcham was named in the Australian team along with fellow Beijing Olympians Melissa Wu and Sharleen Stratton, while Loudy Wiggins, a bronze medallist at the 2000 Sydney Games and at Athens four years later, will become her country's first four-times Olympic diver.

She will team up with Rachel Bugg in the 10m platform synchronised event.

