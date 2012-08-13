Belarus' Nadzeya Ostapchuk holds her gold medal in the women's shot put victory ceremony during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Olympic women's shot put champion Nadzeya Ostapchuk has been stripped of the gold medal she won at the London Games a week ago after testing positive for a banned anabolic steroid.

Two urine samples taken from the Belarussian before and after her win last Monday tested positive for metenolone, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said in a statement on Monday, the day after the Games ended.

"Ostapchuk...is disqualified from the women's shot put event, where she had placed first (and) is excluded from the Games of the XXX Olympiad in London in 2012," the statement said.

Belarus had been ordered to return Ostapchuk's gold medal which would now be awarded to New Zealand's Valerie Adams, it added.

Russian Evgeniia Kolodko would move up to silver and China's Gong Lijiao would get bronze.

