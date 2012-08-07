Tiote died in hospital after training collapse - China club
BEIJING Former Ivory Coast international Cheick Tiote died in hospital on Monday after collapsing during a training session, his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises said.
LONDON Belgium beat India 3-0 in an Olympic men's hockey Group B match on Tuesday.
Results Table
India 0 Belgium 3
South Korea 2 Netherlands 4
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
1. Netherlands 5 5 0 0 18 7 15
2. Germany 4 3 0 1 9 6 9
3. Belgium 5 2 1 2 8 7 7
4. South Korea 5 2 0 3 9 8 6
5. New Zealand 4 1 1 2 5 9 4
6. India 5 0 0 5 6 18 0
TUESDAY, AUGUST 7 FIXTURES (GMT)
Germany v New Zealand (2015) London
BEIJING Former Ivory Coast international Cheick Tiote died in hospital on Monday after collapsing during a training session, his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises said.
MILAN, Luciano Spalletti said on Tuesday he was happy to be the new coach of Inter Milan as he prepared to fly out to China to finalise a deal with the club's owners. Spalletti led AS Roma to second place in Serie A this season but left last week after deciding not to renew his contract.