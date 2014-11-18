(Adds details, analyst comments)
COPENHAGEN Nov 18 Denmark's Carlsberg
has agreed to take over Greece's third-largest
brewer, Olympic Brewery, bolstering its existing operations in
the country and creating what it said would be the number two
player in the lucrative Greek beer market.
The combined group will have a market share of around 29
percent, the Danish brewer said in a statement on Tuesday. That
puts it behind only Dutch rival Heineken.
"The merger with Olympic Brewery and the creation of a
strong number two player in the Greek market represents a
step-change for our local business," Carlsberg Chief Executive
Jorgen Buhl Rasmussen said.
Carlsberg gave no financial details.
With gross sales volumes of 139 million hectolitres,
Carlsberg is the world's fourth-largest brewer, while Olympic
Brewery produces 550,000 hectolitre annually.
Carlsberg will own 51 percent of the combined company and
the current shareholders of Olympic Brewery will own the
remaining 49 percent.
"Carlsberg is sending a signal with this deal that supports
management's effort to gain operational efficiency and cost
reductions in Western Europe," said analyst Michael Friis
Jorgensen from brokerage firm Alm. Brand Markets.
Olympic Brewery's most recognised brand is Fix, while
Carlsberg uses the Mythos brand in Greece, along with its
international premium portfolio like Tuborg, Carlsberg and
Kronenbourg.
The Danish brewer said it expects the combined company will
generate synergies in areas such as procurement, production and
distribution, but gave no details.
The chairman of the New Olympic Brewery will be Lars Lehmann
from the Carlsberg Group, while the chief executive will be
Alexandros Karafillides, also from the Carlsberg Group.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by David Clarke and Clara
Ferreira Marques)