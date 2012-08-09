Supporters of Team GB wave Union flags, also known as Union Jacks, at the Riverbank Arena in the Olympic Park during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON London 2012 organisers hailed the 'passion and spirit' of the British public on Thursday after the two millionth ticketed spectator passed through the Olympic Park since the Games started on July 27.

"The huge crowds have contributed to making the atmosphere at events in both the Olympic Park and venues around the country incredible," said LOCOG chairman Seb Coe in a statement.

The two million mark was reached on Wednesday.

"I am very proud of the performance of our athletes, of my team which has given its heart and soul to these Games over the last seven years as well as the brilliant volunteers who seem to be having an extraordinary impact on everyone they meet," added Coe.

Organisers said venues and big screens around the country had attracted huge crowds, with 2.7 million attending London 2012 live sites.

On August 4, dubbed 'Super Saturday', 350,000 turned out at the live sites, and an estimated 160,000 spectators took to the streets to watch Alistair Brownlee become Britain's first triathlon champion. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin)