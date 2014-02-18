Nadal, Murray advance to Barca Open quarter-finals
BARCELONA, Third seed Rafael Nadal remained on course for a 10th Barcelona Open title after reaching the quarter-finals with a 6-3 6-4 victory over Kevin Anderson on Thursday.
MOSCOW Pussy Riot protest band members Maria Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova were released from police custody on Tuesday, Tolokonnikova's husband said hours after they were detained in Sochi, where Russia is holding the 2014 Winter Olympics.
"They freed them!" Peter Verzilov wrote on his Twitter feed.
(Reporting by Thomas Grove; Editing by Steve Gutterman)
BARCELONA, Third seed Rafael Nadal remained on course for a 10th Barcelona Open title after reaching the quarter-finals with a 6-3 6-4 victory over Kevin Anderson on Thursday.
MUMBAI The International Cricket Council's (ICC) board has voted to pass a new financial model that will reverse a 2014 decision which effectively put India, England and Australia in control of the game's finances and administration.