China's Wang Xin grimaces in pain as she is attended to by coach Tang Xuehua (back R) and another member of the team, after sustaining an injury during her women's singles badminton bronze medal match against India's Saina Nehwal at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

India's Saina Nehwal returns a shot to China's Wang Xin during their women's singles badminton bronze medal match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

India's Saina Nehwal kisses her bronze medal at the women's singles badminton victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

LONDON Saina Nehwal won the bronze medal in the Olympic women's badminton singles on Saturday after China's Wang Xin retired hurt with a knee injury.

Wang had been leading 21-18 1-0 when she conceded the match. Her retirement gave India their first badminton Olympic medallist.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Mark Meadows)