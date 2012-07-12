Manchester United top Forbes' most valuable soccer teams list
Manchester United have replaced European champions Real Madrid as the world's most valuable soccer team, according to the annual list published by Forbes on Tuesday.
BERLIN Saudi Arabia has agreed to send two women athletes to the London 2012 Olympics in a break with their practice of sending male-only teams to the world's biggest multi-sports event, the International Olympic Committee said on Thursday.
Wodjan Ali Seraj Abdulrahim Shahrkhani who will compete in the +78kg category in judo, and Sarah Attar, an 800m runner, will become the first Saudi women ever to compete at the Olympics.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Alan Baldwin)
Manchester United have replaced European champions Real Madrid as the world's most valuable soccer team, according to the annual list published by Forbes on Tuesday.
Arsenal's Olivier Giroud has said he is unhappy with the lack of playing time he got last season, according to The Times, and with the Premier League club linked to a host of strikers across Europe the Frenchman may find himself even further down the pecking order.