OSLO, Oct 24 (Reuters) -

* Offshore vessels operator and owner Olympic Ship says it has been granted an extended stand-still period from the secured lenders up to and including Oct. 28, 2016 from Oct 21

* Says it is continuing discussions with the secured lenders to adjust the repayment profile of the financial debt, and has initiated discussions with bondholders

* Says company is working within the framework provided by the secured lenders, but expects further time to be required to secure a comprehensive solution

* The shipping firm has a fleet of 23 oil service vessels

* Interest-bearing debt related to the long-term financing of the fleet amounted to 4.9 billion Norwegian crowns ($595.46 million) at the end of second quarter

* In addition, Olympic Ship has net bond obligations amounting to 690 million crowns

* Short-term debt, excluding current liability of long-term debt and bonds, amounted to 237 million crowns

($1 = 8.2290 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)