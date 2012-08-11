Mexico's players celebrate their victory over Brazil as Brazil's Hulk (L) looks on after their men's soccer final gold medal match at Wembley Stadium during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

LONDON Mexico won the Olympic men's soccer title for the first time when they stunned favourites Brazil 2-1 in front of 86,162 fans at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Oribe Peralta put Mexico ahead after 28 seconds and added their second in the 75th minute with a header before Hulk replied for Brazil in stoppage time. With seconds remaining Oscar had a golden chance to equalise but headed wide.

The result leaves five-times World Cup winners Brazil still searching for the one major title to elude them after trying for 60 years. It was their third defeat in an Olympic final after previous losses in 1984 and 1988.

Peralta fired Mexico ahead in the first minute after a defensive mix-up between Sandro and Rafael, then had a goal disallowed before his powerful header from a free kick effectively sealed their victory. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Mark Meadows)