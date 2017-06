(L to R) India's Sushil Kumar, Japan's Tatsuhiro Yonemitsu. Kazakhstan's Akzhurek Tanatarov and Cuba's Livan Lopez Azcuy pose at the podium of the Men's 66Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Japan's Tatsuhiro Yonemitsu (in blue) fights with India's Sushil Kumar on the final of the Men's 66Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

India's Sushil Kumar poses with his silver medal at the podium of the Men's 66Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

LONDON Sushil Kumar had to settle for a silver medal in the 66kg freestyle wrestling at the London Olympics after losing to Japan's Tatsuhiro Yonemitsu in the final on Sunday.

It was Japan's fourth wrestling gold of the London Games but a first for the Japanese men's team.

Yonemitsu and Kumar won a bronze medal at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

(Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Justin Palmer)