LONDON Yogeshwar Dutt lost to Russia's Besik Kudukhov in the last 16 round of the Olympic men's freestyle wrestling 60kg on Saturday.

Results Table

Besik Kudukhov (Russia) beat Yogeshwar Dutt (India) 3-0

Masoud Esmaeilpoorjouybari (Iran) beat Dauren Zhumagzyyev (Kazakhstan) 3-1

Ri Jong Myong (North Korea) beat Farzad Tarash (Australia) 3-0

Hassan Ibrahim Madany Ibrahim (Egypt) beat Didier Pais (France) 3-1

Toghrul Asgarov (Azerbaijan) beat Tim Schleicher (Germany) 3-1

Kenichi Yumoto (Japan) beat Yowlys Bonne Rodriguez (Cuba) 3-1

Malkhaz Zarkua (Georgia) beat Vasyl Fedoryshyn (Ukraine) 3-0

Coleman Scott (U.S.) beat Lee Seungchul (South Korea) 3-0

