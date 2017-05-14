French President Emmanuel Macron reacts during his inauguration after the handover ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 14, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Mori/Pool

PARIS French president Emmanuel Macron will meet the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) evaluation commission on Tuesday in an effort to boost Paris's bid to host the 2024 Games, a bid official said on Sunday.

Centrist Macron, who took power on Sunday after beating far right leader Marine Le Pen in last week's run-off, has pledged his support for the French bid and had said he would speak with the IOC's commission "next week".

"We are going to meet the president of the Republic on Tuesday morning. It's an honour," Bernard Lapasset, co-chair of the Paris 2024 bid committee, told a news conference.

The 39-year-old Macron, who took over from Francois Hollande, another supporter of the Paris bid, will meet the IOC commission and the Paris 2024 team at the Elysee Palace.

Paris's only rival to host the Games is Los Angeles, whose bid was assessed by the IOC evaluation commission earlier this week.

The final IOC vote will be held on Sept. 13 in Lima.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis and Pritha Sarkar)