LONDON Jan 31 Organisers have relaxed
rules on billboard advertising around the Olympic Stadium in
east London, opening up the market beyond sponsors who had first
refusal on prime locations during the Games in July and August.
Other advertisers are now able to buy up space on unsold
sites in nearby areas such as underground rail stations but
access will be strictly controlled to ensure that competitors to
Olympic sponsors do not get in on the act.
"It's obvious you are going to have some unsold space," said
Mike Baker, chief executive of advertising trade body, the
Outdoor Media Centre.
"You have two options: you can leave it blank which is going
to look silly or you can extend it a bit to advertisers who
don't represent a threat to sponsors."
Olympic venues do not have adverts on hoardings around the
perimeter of pitches and tracks, a key difference from the
soccer World Cup.
However, leading sponsors get to use the Olympic rings logo
in their campaigns, enjoy preferential access to broadcast
advertising during Games and have the chance to set up
franchises or showcases on the Olympic site itself.
Leading Olympic sponsors pay around $100 million for a
package of Summer and Winter Games, while local organisers also
sign up sponsors for one-off deals.
Games organisers fight a regular battle to prevent "ambush
marketing", moves by companies to associate their products with
the Olympics without paying for the privilege.
