RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 25 Online home-rental
marketplace Airbnb Inc is one of three firms being considered to
provide additional rooms for the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in
Rio de Janeiro, as the city scrambles to accommodate visiting
fans and athletes, three sources with direct knowledge of the
situation told Reuters.
An Olympics contract would be a significant step into the
mainstream for Airbnb, which allows home owners to rent their
properties on a temporary basis. The company has become one of
Silicon Valley's most successful start-ups in the five years
since it was founded by a trio of graduates from the Rhode
Island School of Design and Harvard.
It would also potentially be the first time a major sporting
event turned to the general public, and their extra rooms, to
solve a short-term spike in demand for accommodation. By
contrast, in London for the 2012 Olympics some home owners faced
potential fines for renting their properties during the Games.
Airbnb declined to comment.
The two other short-listed firms are AlugueTemporada and
Hotel Urbano.
Accommodation in Rio has long been a concern for the
International Olympic Committee and it was singled out again as
an area where progress needed to be made by Nawal El Moutawakel,
IOC Coordination Commission Chairperson, at a news conference in
Rio on Wednesday.
Speaking at the same conference, Carlos Nuzman, president of
the Local Organising Committee, said Rio already had 36,000 of
the 40,000 or so rooms it needs for the Olympics. But he added
that the committee was working to secure more accommodation.
"We might be in a position in which we can offer much more
than forecast and the additional supply could reach 18,000, half
of the total amount we have at the moment," Nuzman said.
Partnering with a company such as Airbnb could also help to
provide more economic options for visiting fans. The soccer
World Cup, held in Brazil in 2014, was criticized for the cost
of accommodation, particularly in Rio where the final was
played.
