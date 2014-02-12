ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 12 If anyone was going to tie for gold in the Olympic Alpine skiing competition, it was probably going to be Slovenia's Tina Maze and Switzerland's Dominique Gisin.

Both women, unprecedented joint champions in Wednesday's downhill after clocking exactly the same time at the Sochi Winter Olympics, have previously shared the podium with someone else.

Gisin's very first win on the World Cup circuit, in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee in January 2009, was shared with Sweden's Anja Paerson in a time of one minute, 47.52 seconds.

The first World Cup win of Maze's career, on the Austrian glacier piste at Soelden in 2002, was a three-way tie at the top in a giant slalom with Austrian Nicole Hosp and Norway's Andrine Flemmen.

"It's an unusual thing, it's something special," said Maze, Slovenia's first Winter Games gold medallist, of a race where even timings to 1/100th of a second cannot separate two skiers after 2.7kms of racing down the mountain.

"It's better to be two on top than one to be 1/100th behind. Two happy faces."

Certainly, it was hard to find anyone at the mountain venue, with its backdrop of snowy sunlit peaks, wanting a revamp of the timing system.

"It's better to have a gold and share with someone else than to have silver or bronze. In each country, Dominique in Switzerland and Tina in Slovenia, they are the only Olympic winner," said Norway's Swiss coach Stefan Abplanalp.

"I think that's the great thing in our sport. We go with 100ths. The clock stopped at the same time."

USE VIDEO EVIDENCE?

Other sports - such as Formula One - are timed to 1/1000th of a second but even there ties are not unknown and when they happen someone is usually disappointed.

In qualifying for the final F1 grand prix of the 1997 season, in Jerez in southern Spain, Germany's Heinz-Harald Frentzen, Michael Schumacher and Jacques Villeneuve all set exactly the same time of one minute, 21.072 seconds.

In that case, the first of the three drivers to set his time was given precedence on the grid so Canadian Villeneuve started on pole with Germans Schumacher and Frentzen second and third.

In the women's triathlon at the 2012 Summer Games in London, Switzerland's Nicola Spirig and Sweden's Lisa Norden were exactly level after the swimming and ended up with the same overall time.

Spirig was awarded gold on a photo-finish.

Gisin shook her head and laughed happily when asked whether skiing might want to be equally precise in its timings, or consider video evidence.

"I think hundredths are fine with me and today the hundredths were on my side so I'm really happy about this," she said after spending more than half an hour waiting for her gold to be confirmed.

She had been eighth out of the start hut while Maze was drawn 21st.

The Slovenian was faster than the Swiss through the intermediate timing points but, crucially, not at the finish. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)