Lindsey Vonn's decision to pull out of next month's Sochi Olympics because of a knee injury left a big hole in the U.S. ski team and brought an outpouring of support on Tuesday.

Here is some of the reaction to her announcement:

"It's hard to swallow that @lindseyvonn won't be competing in Sochi, but I'm incredibly impressed at her determination. She's a true #hero," - U.S. team mate Mikaela Schiffrin, the World Cup and world champion in the slalom said on Twitter.

"Bummed Lindsey Vonn. Our team is not the same without you. You leave big shoes to fill for the rest of the year, but I am trying hard to do it! Can't wait to have you back pushing our team next year" - fellow American downhiller Stacey Cook said on her Facebook page.

"Her heart must be broken! Hang in there @lindseyvonn we love you!!!" - former Olympic Super-G gold medalist and World Cup downhill and world downhill champion Picabo Street said on Twitter.

"My heart goes out to you @lindseyvonn. I know how hard you have worked to get back and how much competing in Sochi meant to you. You continue to be an inspiration to so many, myself included. I wish you a speedy recovery" - 2010 men's figure skating Olympic champion Evan Lysacek.

"While Lindsey won't be in Sochi we have a strong team that is well prepared to challenge. The women's speed team is experienced with five athletes who have achieved World Cup podiums and a seasoned veteran in Julia Mancuso who has won three Olympic medals in her career. Now is the time for those athletes to step up" - Bill Marolt, president of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association, said in a statement.

"Devastated to hear your news @lindseyvonn I know how crushing this injury is and frustrating the journey can be but I wish you much luck in your recovery! Sochi will miss you" - 2008 Olympic gymnastics champion Shawn Johnson said on Twitter. (Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)