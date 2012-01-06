Kenenisa Bekele of Ethiopia wins the men's 10000 metres race at the Memorial Van Damme, IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting in Brussels September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge/Files

Olympic 5,000 and 10,000 metres champion Kenenisa Bekele said on Friday he had not yet decided whether to defend his titles at this year's London Olympics.

The 29-year-old Ethiopian, who had not raced on the track since 2009 because of injury, dropped out of the 10,000 metres at last year's world championships in Daegu, South Korea, after 10 laps.

However, he was back to his best at the Brussels Diamond league meeting later in the season, setting a year's best for the 10,000.

"At the moment I have not made up my mind whether to defend my 5,000 and 10,000 gold medals at the London Olympics, it is of course something I would like to do," Bekele told a news conference on the eve of the eight kms Great Edinburgh cross country event.

"At the moment I am training hard and there is plenty of time for me to decide what to do. I was encouraged when I made my comeback last summer, particularly when I ran the fastest 10,000 metres time in the world.

"That gave me great encouragement after my long time out through injury and showed I am fully recovered."

Kenyan's Asbel Kiprop and Brimin Kipruto, who won the 1,500 and 3,000 metres steeplechase titles respectively at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, are also competing on Saturday.

Another Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge, who finished second in the 5,000 behind Bekele in Beijing, will defend the title he won last year.

