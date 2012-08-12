Jamaica's Usain Bolt speaks to an official to keep the baton he carried on the final leg of the world record 4x100m relay final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 11, 2012. The Jamaican team set a new world record of 36.84 seconds. REUTERS/David Gray

LONDON Triple Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt was in trouble with track officials again at the London Olympics on Saturday when he tried to keep the baton from the 4x100 metres relay after the Jamaicans smashed the world record in the event.

After the relay, 100 and 200 champion Bolt could be seen talking animatedly to an official on the track before handing over the baton as the crowd booed.

"I got the baton back but at the start he was saying I couldn't keep it because it's the rule," a smiling Bolt told a news conference.

"It was kind of weird because he actually told me that if I didn't give it back I would be disqualified so I just gave it back to him," he added to laughter.

"I took a picture with the guys, and I am going to frame the picture and put the baton below it - just something to remind me of London."

The 25-year-old had apparently fallen foul of the rules earlier in the week when a skipping rope was taken off him before the 100 metres final.

Bolt told reporters he was going to smuggle it into the stadium but he was allowed to use the rope to warm up before the 200 semi-finals.

The Jamaican relay quartet of Nesta Carter, Michael Frater, Yohan Blake and Bolt blasted to victory in 36.84 seconds, knocking 0.2 off the world record they set at last year's world championships.

"He took the baton because he wanted all of us to sign it because of what we have done tonight and what Britain has seen tonight," team mate Blake told reporters.

"It is guys going to the next level of track and field in 4x100. (Editing By Nigel Hunt)