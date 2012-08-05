London mayor Boris Johnson (R) sips wine as his wife Marina Wheeler stands to his left in the VIP box before the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON London mayor Boris Johnson summed up the euphoric mood around Britain when he saluted the host country's "extraordinary" haul of six gold medals on 'Super Saturday' at the Olympics.

Two golds in rowing and one at the cycling velodrome were followed in the evening by a hat-trick of victories in athletics from Jessica Ennis (heptathlon), Greg Rutherford (long jump) and Mo Farah (10,000 metres).

"Team GB's glutinous desire for gold shows no sign of being sated," Johnson said in a news release after the country took its collection to 14 at the London Games to lie third in the overall table behind the United States (26) and China (25).

"Their extraordinary efforts have brought rapture to streets, parks and living rooms in London and all over the country if not the planet.

"It has been a remarkable first week and my hearty congratulations go to every single athlete that has taken part," Johnson added.

"They have entertained billions of people around the world and I for one cannot wait to see what they serve up for week two."

British newspapers continued the theme, the front page of the Sunday Times describing it as 'Our Finest Olympic Hour' alongside a spectacular picture of Rutherford flying through the air in mid-jump.

The Daily Telegraph had one word for it, 'Sensational' they said above photos of all six gold-medal victors on the second Saturday of the Games.

'That Was Pure Gold', was the Independent's reaction, with a sub-heading that read 'One by one we counted them in on another astonishing day of British Olympic success'.

'Britain's Greatest Day', said the Observer above a picture of a smiling Ennis with a Union Jack draped over her shoulders.

(Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Alastair Himmer)