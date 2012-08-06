Algeria's Taoufik Makhloufi wins his men's 1500m semi-final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

LONDON Algerian medal contender Taoufik Makhloufi was reinstated in the 1,500 metres on Monday, hours after being thrown out of the London Olympics for not trying in his 800m heat.

"After reviewing evidence provided by the LOCOG medical officer, the disqualfication of (Taoufik Makhloufi) from further participation in the athletics competition of the 2012 Olympic Games has been revoked," the IAAF said in a statement.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Ed Osmond)