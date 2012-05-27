Kelly Sotherton of Britain competes in the women's shot put final during the European Trials & UK Athletics Championships in Sheffield, northern England February 15, 2009. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis/Files

LONDON British heptathlete Kelly Sotherton, Olympic bronze medallist in 2004 and 2006 Commonwealth champion, announced her retirement from athletics on Sunday after failing to recover from a back injury.

The 35-year-old had been hoping to complete a comeback in time for the London Olympics, but her training has been disrupted by a spine injury and, following recent surgery, Sotherton decided to call it a day.

"My body failed me. Not my athletic performance. You have to know when to stop," she told the Mail on Sunday.

"I can watch the event (the heptathlon) now and enjoy it. There are four people in the mix for the gold medal. I'm looking forward to it."

