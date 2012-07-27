LONDON Dorothy Tyler remembers Adolf Hitler as "a little man in a big uniform" when, as a 16-year-old high jumper, she met him at the 1936 Olympic Games.

Now 92, Tyler, who won silver medals in Berlin and at the 1948 London Games, had hoped to take part in Friday's opening ceremony back in London but ill health will keep her away.

"They wanted me to do something but I can't tell you what," she told Reuters. "I was sworn to secrecy."

Tyler's memories of the Berlin Olympics are vivid. She met Hitler at a party thrown for the women competitors by Joszef Goebbels.

"He was just a little man in a big uniform," said Tyler, who now lives in quiet retirement in Sanderstead, in the London suburbs. "Someone said that I should have slapped him but I think that might have got me into trouble."

The 1936 British team travelled to Berlin by boat and train. "The girls weren't allowed to travel with the men," Tyler, then Dorothy Odam, recalled.

The schoolgirl had never travelled outside England before and was housed with the British team in a Berlin physical education college, where they were watched over by three strict, German chaperones.

"When we got there, there were 40-foot Nazi flags everywhere, everyone seemed to be in uniform. It was all very militaristic," she said.

"We were staying in a large dormitory. The first morning, I was woken up by the sound of marching, and outside there were hundreds of Hitler Youth parading."

There were just five individual women's athletics events on the programme in 1936, with the high jump on the final day of competition.

"I had to wait around all week," said Tyler. "The only time the chaperones allowed us out, they took us shopping. When the shop assistant said 'Heil Hitler!' we just said back: 'Hail King George'."

BLAZING SUN

Tyler competed in homemade vest and shorts. Because of interruptions from other events and medal ceremonies, her competition under a blazing sun lasted three hours.

"The German girls got water from the crowd, but we had nothing. I didn't even measure my run-up. I just picked a spot, ran and jumped over the bar. It was just something I did."

She remembers watching the sprint relays. "When the German girls dropped the baton, you could see Hitler - he nearly had a fit."

Had current tie-breaking rules been in force, Tyler would have won the gold medal in Berlin.

In 1939, Tyler broke the world record set seven years earlier by American Babe Didriksen by jumping 1.66 metres, only to see it snatched away from her weeks later by one of her rivals from the 1936 Olympics, Dora Ratjen.

"They wrote to me telling me I didn't hold the record, so I wrote to them saying: 'She's not a woman, she's a man'. They did some research and found 'her' serving as a waiter called Hermann Ratjen, so I got my world record back again."

During the Blitz on London in the Second World War, Tyler's family home was bombed.

She worked during the war as an auxiliary lorry driver and afterwards, in an era of sporting amateurism, took a secretarial course, "because secretaries don't work on Saturdays", enabling her to prolong her track career.

By 1948 she was a wife and mother and still a world-class competitor, and she was part of the British Olympic team in 1952 and 1956.

Until recently, Tyler, who was the official starter at this year's London Marathon, played golf three times a week. She won the English national over-80s golf championship three times.

Is there anything she was not good at? "I wasn't any good at typing."

