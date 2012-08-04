China's Cai Yun (R) returns a shot as his teammate Fu Haifeng looks on during their men's doubles badminton semifinal match against Malaysia's Koo Kien Keat and Tan Boon Heong at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Wembley Arena August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

LONDON China's Cai Yun and Fu Haifeng defeated Malaysia's Koo Kien Keat and Tan Boon Heong 21-9 21-19 to reach the final of the men's badminton doubles at the London Olympic Games on Saturday.

Cai and Fu will play the winners of the second semi-final between Danish pair Mathias Boe and Carsten Mogensen, and South Korea's Chung Jae-sung and Lee Yong-dae, for the gold medal.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Clare Fallon)